Sprott (NYSE:SII) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Sprott (NYSE:SII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Sprott stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,167. The stock has a market cap of $939.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.86. Sprott has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sprott in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Sprott by 52.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Sprott by 48.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Sprott by 39.3% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

