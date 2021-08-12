SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPXC. Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

SPXC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.79. 2,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. SPX has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $67.66.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPX in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in SPX in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPX in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPX by 20.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SPX in the first quarter valued at $167,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

