Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Square by 8.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Square by 8.9% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Square by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 price target (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.35.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,194,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 779,204 shares of company stock valued at $174,754,969 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $268.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,099,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,055,563. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.15. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 235.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.