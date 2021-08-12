Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Square by 8.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Square by 8.9% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Square by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 price target (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.35.
NYSE:SQ traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $268.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,099,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,055,563. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.15. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 235.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
