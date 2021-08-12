Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 13,399 Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Intrusion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the first quarter valued at $858,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the first quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intrusion by 168.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.00. Intrusion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65.

INTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

