Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 26.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repay by 5.4% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 855,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,088,000 after buying an additional 43,940 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repay by 2.2% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 199,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Repay news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $777,039. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. Repay’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

