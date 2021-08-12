Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $33,838,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $21,632,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $14,925,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $9,940,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $9,200,000.

OTCMKTS:RMGCU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

