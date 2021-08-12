Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stake in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.31% of Armstrong Flooring worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFI. Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the first quarter valued at $1,589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 7.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 81,100 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

Shares of Armstrong Flooring stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The construction company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.86). Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw bought 104,370 shares of Armstrong Flooring stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $418,523.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.