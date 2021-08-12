Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 94.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 92.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OCUL. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.