Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Clarus worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Clarus by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Clarus by 89.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Clarus in the first quarter worth $183,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Clarus by 14.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarus alerts:

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $243,028.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,260.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLAR shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clarus Co. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $982.57 million, a P/E ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%. Analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.