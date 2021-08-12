Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,433 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.29.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. Research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $46,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $69,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 848,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,344,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,945 shares of company stock worth $260,161 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

