State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $964,000 Stock Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 107.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter worth $293,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $26.66 on Thursday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.70.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

