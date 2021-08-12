State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $988,000 Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,041 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,321 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $503,681,000 after buying an additional 205,795 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $326,717,000 after buying an additional 351,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,107 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $77,021,000 after buying an additional 43,649 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $69,007,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $45,742,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.55.

In related news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FL opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $66.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.