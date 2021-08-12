State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 10.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $77.76 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.10.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

