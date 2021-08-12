State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 2,473 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Redwood Trust worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 901,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 147,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,684 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 44.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 305,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RWT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Shares of RWT opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $12.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

