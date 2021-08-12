State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 440 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $136,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,415,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WABC shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $57.92 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

