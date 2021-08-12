State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,189 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

NYSE DKS opened at $108.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $110.23. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

