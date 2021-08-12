StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ STEP traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.22. 930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,421. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $49.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STEP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

