STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Stephens

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its target price increased by Stephens from $217.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Get STERIS alerts:

NYSE:STE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,534. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. STERIS has a twelve month low of $151.79 and a twelve month high of $225.48. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in STERIS by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.