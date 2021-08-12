STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

STERIS (NYSE:STE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. STERIS updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.600-$7.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.60-7.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $217.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. STERIS has a 12-month low of $151.79 and a 12-month high of $225.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

