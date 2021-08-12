STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.600-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.STERIS also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.60-7.85 EPS.

Shares of STE stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $218.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. STERIS has a one year low of $151.79 and a one year high of $225.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.02.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.83.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

