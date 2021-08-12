STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,898 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.21% of STERIS worth $37,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in STERIS by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STE. KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens raised their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.97. 12,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,534. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $151.79 and a 12-month high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

