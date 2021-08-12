Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

STL traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $23.22. 87,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,638. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 81,732 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

