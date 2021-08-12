Stifel Nicolaus Increases Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to C$56.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stelco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

OTCMKTS STZHF traded up $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $35.54. 10,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

