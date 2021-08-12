Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,855 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,754% compared to the typical daily volume of 154 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

BRSP stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.77. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

