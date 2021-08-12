Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,999 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 273% compared to the average daily volume of 536 put options.

Shares of eHealth stock traded down $3.64 on Thursday, hitting $43.67. 21,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97 and a beta of -0.09. eHealth has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $94.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

In other news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,675.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

