Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Storm Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.63.

Shares of Storm Resources stock remained flat at $C$3.53 during trading hours on Thursday. 301,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,710. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.76. The company has a market cap of C$429.84 million and a PE ratio of 1,150.00. Storm Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.62 and a 1-year high of C$4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$73.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Storm Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

