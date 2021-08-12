Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 317 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.89. 163,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,310,123. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.23. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $460.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

