Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 781 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWC. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of EWC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,238. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $38.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

