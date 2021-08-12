Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in General Mills were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $59.21. 73,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,179,766. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

