Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 2,084 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.46.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $151.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,510. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.77. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.88 and a 1 year high of $151.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,321,241. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

