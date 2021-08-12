Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $627,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $222.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,609,982. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.