Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $927,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,381.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060,094 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,172,000 after buying an additional 137,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,899,000 after buying an additional 105,312 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 623,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 615,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,052,000 after acquiring an additional 39,901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $138.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,446. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.41. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

