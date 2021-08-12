Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 2,817 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $767,697.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

NYSE:LLY remained flat at $$264.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 80,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,704,928. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $273.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.