Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,421 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 8.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in ViacomCBS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in ViacomCBS by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

VIAC traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.84. 145,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,882,686. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on VIAC. Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

