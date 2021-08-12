Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TAN traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,833. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.28. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

