Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $168.11. 44,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,404. The company has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.