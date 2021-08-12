Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $759,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,714,000 after buying an additional 33,314 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after buying an additional 136,094 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

NYSE:TMO traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $538.26. 4,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,966. The stock has a market cap of $211.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $505.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.07 and a fifty-two week high of $546.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

