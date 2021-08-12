Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

GIS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $59.08. The company had a trading volume of 26,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,766. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

