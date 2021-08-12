Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $39,833,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after acquiring an additional 145,179 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $151.32. 7,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,931. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.31. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.20 and a 52-week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

