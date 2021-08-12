Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 46,645 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,645 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.53. 21,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,199. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.43. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.