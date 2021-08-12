Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,354 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Unilever by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Unilever by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 265.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

