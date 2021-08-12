Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,911 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $48,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,302 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG opened at $49.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.04.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

