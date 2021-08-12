Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $222,313.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,514 shares in the company, valued at $14,785,041.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,627,924. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $41.52 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $41.67. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.