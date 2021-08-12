Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 48.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTH opened at $20.31 on Thursday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $34.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

