Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 554 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,473 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.2% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,083 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BUD. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of BUD opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.