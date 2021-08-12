Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 107,088 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of VAW opened at $189.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.38. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.