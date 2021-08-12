Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 51 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Autodesk by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,009 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $328.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.09. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $335.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.05.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

