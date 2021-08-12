Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 784 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RA. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $22.20 on Thursday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

