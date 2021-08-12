Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $311,000 Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YETI. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 186,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 127,520 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 20.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 8.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in YETI by 97.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI opened at $102.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total value of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at $29,629,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,614,362 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.