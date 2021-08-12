Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $341,000 Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $698,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,088,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,063.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,056,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $10,513,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,170,626 shares of company stock worth $115,711,564.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.91.

U opened at $121.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.80. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.61.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

